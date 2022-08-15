More women in the labour force must not lead us to complacency

Even before the pandemic struck, the reasons for such low FLFPRs in India were widely discussed. In the post-pandemic situation, the plight of women workers and those seeking jobs apparently worsened. The 2020-21 figures show that the increase in FLFPR was mostly driven by a rise in rural FLFPR that went up from 18% in 2017-18 to about 28% in 2020-21. The increases were mostly in agriculture, where the share of rural women workers increased to 75% in this period. This is higher than the average of 70% in the last few years. In fact, the share of women workers engaged in agricultural activities had been in secular decline from the 1990s. The reversal in trend indicates over-crowding and under-employment in a sector whose rate of returns has been dropping for several decades.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}