Mortgage-backed securities: Why India shouldn't fear their debut as a leap into the unknown
India’s first listed mortgage-backed securities may revive memories of the US financial crisis of 2008—but this is no reckless experiment. As home loans swell past ₹30 trillion, India is testing a cautious path that could deepen and widen the pool of funds available for housing credit.
India’s financial ecosystem quietly crossed an important threshold in May 2025 with the launch and public listing of India’s first Mortgage-backed Pass-Through Certificates (PTCs), issued by LIC Housing Finance and structured by RMBS Development Company Ltd, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).