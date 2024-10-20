Opinion
Sorry, Powell can’t be called the greatest Fed chair ever
Summary
- Even if the Fed achieves a soft landing for the US economy, Jerome Powell’s record is marred by a failure to hold inflation in check. The Fed’s delayed efforts to withdraw its pandemic infusion of liquidity created asset bubbles and distorted the US housing market.
Even if he does oversee a soft landing for the US economy, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell will not deserve a place in the annals of history as the greatest central banker of all time.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more