Sorry, Powell can’t be called the greatest Fed chair ever

In the spring of 2020, as the world was in full pandemic panic and the US economy was in free-fall, the Federal Reserve turned to the emergency playbook from the financial crisis: It cut interest rates to zero and restarted quantitative easing (QE), buying up longer-dated Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, known as MBS. This time, however, it went much bigger—expanding its balance sheet to $8.9 trillion in 2022, compared to $2 trillion in 2009.