Morton’s Fork, Hobson’s choice, or neither of the two?

India has faced an unenviable choice between a draconian lockdown of 1.35 billion Indians and the prospect of many deaths from the novel coronavirus. Closing down the elephantine engines of the Indian economy and depriving millions of ultra poor workers their daily bread brings with it starvation, deprivation and loss of well-being. But doing nothing would have resulted in a tragic number of mortalities, morbidity, and societal despair.

In the gathering gloom of the pandemic, is there room for rational yet ethical policy choices? Or are we faced with a Morton’s Fork—a choice similar to one given to English taxpayers in the 15th century in which both options are equally unpleasant?

Let’s start with the path not taken—what would the laissez-faire approach have entailed? Even now, four months into the epidemic, the number of would-be fatalities in India is difficult to ascertain. Events in Italy, Spain, the UK and the US suggest a global death rate of 3% from covid-19, although the denominator, the number of infected by the virus worldwide, seems far from reliable. Even assuming that “herd immunity" would manifest itself at the half-way mark, that would indicate deaths of somewhere close to 20 million people. A staggering number of Indians, perhaps close to 100 million Indians, are susceptible and would likely be severely ill because of their age or co-morbidities. The medical uncertainties of the novel coronavirus and the possibility of a humanitarian disaster on an unprecedented scale make the laissez-faire approach unconscionable.

The lockdown, on the other hand, has already had a deleterious effect on the country’s economic growth. Broadly, 2019-20’s GDP growth rate has been shaved down by 1 percentage point, while in 2020-21, the economy, which was expected to grow at 5.8%, has now been revised to 1.9% by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), with the risk skewed firmly to the downside. The unemployment rate, as tracked by the Centre for Monitoring the Indian Economy (CMIE), has spiked to 23-24%, compared to about 7.5% at the start of the lockdown. The brunt of this shock seems to be borne most visibly by migrant daily labourers, but there are many other near-poor who have been plunged into poverty.

The dismal outlook for the economy and livelihoods of the poor, while tricky to disentangle and quantify, has been universally acknowledged. To mitigate the impact on the poorest, the government has responded with a slew of measures, including cash transfers to women through their Jan Dhan accounts, food transfers through the public distribution system and an increase in wages under the national rural employment guarantee scheme.

Cognizant of the economic stress resulting from the lockdown, government officials, policymakers and intellectuals have been debating various middle-of-the-road options, including strategic containment, temporary breaks from the lockdown, and now phased releases from the lockdown, depending on risks in individual districts. But how do we assess the costs and benefits of such measures?

Inevitably, this will involve making a decision as to what the economic and well-being benefits would be versus the lives lost as we open up districts or release lockdown measures. Assessing the value of human life may make most of us distinctly uncomfortable, but it’s not uncommon in medicine, in the Army, in insurance, in courts of law, and in policy. Indeed, most choices for public spending do, subconsciously or consciously, involve the use of such values as inputs.

Using standard epidemiological models, economists have started to outline some of these tradeoffs for America in light of the pandemic. Atkeson (2020) overlays the SIR (Susceptible, Infected and Recovered) model with different policy responses for social distancing. Alvarez et al (2020) tease out optimal policies for the duration of the lockdown based on different assumptions. Eichenbaum et al (2020) compare early and delayed containment to find the optimal containment policy for the economy.

Like all policy analyses, such models for India should also think about the associated distributionary effects, weighing the benefits and costs across different groups of people.

The lockdown is inherently regressive, as the poor suffer economically and do not reap the benefits of social distancing measures, especially the urban poor. Sadly, relaxing the lockdown would also cost the poor disproportionately—as the inequalities in access to and quality of healthcare ensure a lower chance of survival if they’re afflicted.

Given the dire consequences of inaction, it may seem what we are facing in the time of coronavirus is not a Morton’s Fork, but a Hobson’s choice. Take the lockdown or leave it. But, in fact, we do have many choices.

As we move to relax the lockdown, policymakers should draw on rigorous economic, distributional and epidemiological analyses to find out which groups benefit from social distancing and which don’t, the effectiveness of the lockdown so far given our societal constraints, which states have the medical infrastructure to manage a steeper curve and what districts would suffer so extremely on the economic front that the costs would far outweigh the benefits.

We should also think about the health and mortality outcomes of an economic shock and hunger versus the pandemic, and the cost of supporting those who have lost their livelihoods versus the cost of giving them back their livelihood. Ultimately, we have to ask ourselves, very honestly, whose lives and livelihoods are lost under the lockdown and whose are saved.

Shonar Lala is a development economist who has worked at the World Bank and the International Initiative for Impact Evaluation.

