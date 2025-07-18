Mint Quick Edit | A price cap on cinema tickets? Bad idea
Karnataka’s experiment of capping cinema ticket prices to promote regional cinema is misguided. Price controls in markets that thrive on discretionary spending rarely achieve what they aim to.
Karnataka’s government has issued an order capping the price of movie tickets at ₹200, inclusive of entertainment tax, for all language films at theatres, including multiplexes. This follows an earlier attempt in 2017, when a similar cap was placed on movie ticket prices but was lifted after multiplex owners took the matter to court.