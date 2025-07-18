Lessons from history’s most notorious procrastinators: How delay became genius
From Mozart, Darwin and Victor Hugo to Douglas Adams, Kafka and Einstein, the great procrastination stories of history reveal that working with our tendencies often proves more effective than fighting them.
On 28 October 1787, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart sat drinking with friends when someone reminded him about a missing overture. The premiere of Don Giovanni was hours away. Mozart calmly sat down at midnight and composed the entire piece in three hours while his wife kept him awake with stories. The orchestra played it brilliantly, and the audiences loved it, never knowing how close they came to having no overture at all.