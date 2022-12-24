MPC minutes validate inflation-fighting mechanism is still working

The difficulty of being the RBI today is that acting forcefully against inflation is hard to explain when the broader narrative is that inflation has peaked, and the economic conditions are set to weaken. The hawkish noises that came out of the RBI at the last MPC meeting, with the central bank casting itself in the role of Mahabharata’s Arjuna, and saying it has its eye on inflation, has surprised many observers, particularly after latest data showed that in October inflation returned to under the tolerance limit of 6 per cent.