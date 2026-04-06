The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meets today for the first of its six three-day bimonthly meetings for fiscal year 2026-27.
It’s hard to envy the MPC’s task—but under today’s uncertainty, holding rates steady is its best option
SummaryAmid an increasingly complex and uncertain macroeconomic scenario, India’s Monetary Policy Committee may be best served by waiting and watching until the haze over its growth-inflation trade-off lifts. The Gulf war is a whole new imponderable.
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meets today for the first of its six three-day bimonthly meetings for fiscal year 2026-27.
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