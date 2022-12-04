MPs and MLAs have special rights to free speech for a valid reason

Common Law is a history of how power has been brought to account in a democratic set-up. In 1397, Lord Haxey in a parliamentary petition questioned the household expenses of British King Richard II and was punished for treason. Within two years, the despotic king was deposed by King Henry IV, and this precedent was reversed as being against the law of Parliament. In 1512, the Privilege of Parliament Act was passed, protecting speeches made in Parliament from criminal prosecution. This law is still extant in the UK and also in Ireland. The punishment of Elliot, Hollis and Valentine by the Kings Bench in 1629 was the last serious effort by a British king to control speech in Parliament. After the Civil War, the execution of King Charles I and the restoration of his son, the said judgement was reversed and both Houses of Parliament passed resolutions that it was illegal. In the Bill of Rights adopted in 1689, free speech in Parliament was specifically protected and this protection continues to date in Britain and in every country of the commonwealth that has a parliament. It was this history that our Constitution framers had in mind when they recognized such free speech in India as a privilege under it.