MSME and gender issues must be kept apart from WTO rules
Summary
- Each country must support small and medium enterprises and promote women’s entrepreneurship within its own context while global trade talks focus on market access.
The 13th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization (WTO) at Abu Dhabi, scheduled for 26-29 February, will discuss, among other issues, how the WTO can become more relevant for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and businesses run by women. Informal working groups on both MSMEs and gender were launched at the 11th ministerial in 2017. Since then, each group has come up with reports and is working towards more concrete outcomes.