MSME and gender issues must be kept apart from WTO rules

These are welcome initiatives that WTO members can benefit from. However, it is crucial to bear in mind that there can never be a one-size-fits all response to address issues relating to MSMEs or gender in trade. The reason is simple: What is an MSME differs from country-to-country. For example, a small enterprise in India is likely to be a micro enterprise for the EU, and a small enterprise for the EU is likely to be a large one for India, falling out of its definition of an MSME. Hence, preferential treatment for an MSME in India cannot be extended to an MSME as per the definition of another country seeking Indian market access.