Small businesses still outside the formal structure? There exist challenges.
Summary
- While formalization helps small businesses scale up and improve viability, many of them sell directly to the end customer at wafer thin margins and opting for the formal regime involves disincentives. Their entry into the organized economy calls for innovative and enabling policies.
Last month, we celebrated seven years of the rollout of the goods and services tax (GST). Its promise has been the elimination of the cascading impact of a tax on tax, inbuilt interlocking incentives which improve compliance, less tax leakage and the removal of friction in commerce across state boundaries.