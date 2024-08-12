Opinion
An action plan to ensure small businesses don’t fall short of credit
Summary
- MSME borrowers must often borrow to overcome working capital cycle mismatches and boost productivity. There are multiple ways to grant this sector, vital to the national cause of job generation, the financial enablers it dearly needs.
India’s 60 million micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) employ over 110 million people, contribute nearly 30% of gross domestic product (GDP) and account for about 50% of exports.
