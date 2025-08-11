Data upgrade: How to get an accurate picture of India’s MSME sector
We should strengthen the survey of small enterprises to dispel a data haze and frame policy better. Right now, administrative databases show rapidly formalizing MSMEs while ASUSE data depicts a stagnant sector that remains largely informal.
Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are the backbone of our economic structure, driving value addition, employment and exports. There are more than 70 million such enterprises, accounting for nearly 30% of India’s GDP and over 40% of exports. Yet, policymakers operate with an incomplete and somewhat distorted statistical picture.