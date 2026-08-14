The passing of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026, by both Houses of Parliament marks an important step in bringing India’s legal framework for such enterprises in line with the rapidly evolving ecosystem of such businesses.
MSME minister: How India’s amended law could create a more dynamic MSME sector for Viksit Bharat 2047
SummaryThe legislation aims to give micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) a superior regulatory framework. With MSMEs playing a vital role in driving economic growth, a responsive and reliable ecosystem is crucial to their success.
The passing of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026, by both Houses of Parliament marks an important step in bringing India’s legal framework for such enterprises in line with the rapidly evolving ecosystem of such businesses.
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