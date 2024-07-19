Small-business risk sharing can deliver inclusive economic growth
Summary
- Risks borne by small enterprises need to be spread wide, which can be done by a government programme to invest in them. The availability of such risk capital would spur private investment, generate job opportunities and widen the benefits of economic growth.
As we approach one more Union budget, a lot is being written about what the government should do. Ordinarily, for a budget, the focus should be narrow on issues like fiscal expenditures and taxes. However, the Union budget in India remains significant in providing direction to the Indian economy in a much broader sense.