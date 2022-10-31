MSMEs have shown resilience in the face of steep challenges4 min read . Updated: 31 Oct 2022, 10:37 PM IST
Public support measures helped India’s small businesses survive the pandemic better than feared
The robust recovery of India’s economy from the profound shock of the covid pandemic has expectedly triggered debates about the nature of this recovery. While our economic recovery, as reflected in various supply and demand indicators, is acknowledged by many unbiased observers, an examination of its inclusivity is necessary.