MSMEs have shown resilience in the face of steep challenges

Their recovery is also evident from the trend in GST paid by MSME units. Goods and services tax paid by enterprises with a turnover less than ₹250 crore rose from ₹3.8 trillion in the pre-pandemic year of 2019-20 to ₹4.1 trillion in 2021-22, and it further reached ₹1.1 trillion in the first quarter of 2022-23 (implying an annual estimate of ₹4.5 trillion for 2022-23). This momentum in GST collections is seen across all sub-categories in the MSME sector. In particular, the GST paid by smaller businesses with a turnover of less than ₹5 crore grew from ₹1.27 trillion in 2019-20 to ₹1.31 trillion in 2021-22. They paid ₹36,320 crore in the first quarter of 2022-23, implying an annualized estimate of ₹1.45 trillion. Following a similar trend, the GST paid by enterprises with a turnover between ₹5 crore and ₹50 crore climbed from ₹1.37 trillion in 2019-20 to ₹1.54 trillion in 2021-22; it further reached ₹41,153 crore in the first quarter of 2022-23, implying an annualized estimate of ₹1.65 trillion. Had there been post-pandemic stress among MSMEs associated with a possible ‘K-shaped recovery’, the GST total paid by these businesses would have come down sharply, rather than rise slowly.

