MSMEs need innovative solutions as inflation kicks in

We carried out a survey of family-run MSMEs in March 2022 to study how inflation is affecting them, to what extent is such inflation driven by global factors, the methods used by these enterprises to cope with such inflation, and their inflationary expectations. More than 85% of the 170 respondents drawn from the manufacturing and services sectors from 65 cities across India attested to a significant rise in prices over three months from mid-December 2021 to mid-March 2022. The 19.55% average increase in operating costs experienced by these businesses was much larger than the current cost inflation suggested by the WPI. Thus, only 31% of the enterprises reported positive cost inflation less than or equal to 13%, while the majority experienced far greater cost increases, even exceeding 50% in some cases. Manufacturing enterprises seem to have been particularly badly hit, with 92% of these reporting an average operating-cost increase of 24%. This, as compared to the 14.4% average operating cost increase reported by 77% of service enterprises, suggests that policymakers would need to re-imagine their goal of a manufacturing-led industrial recovery in India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}