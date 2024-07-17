MTNL is broke. But that’s not its biggest problem.
Summary
- The defunct state-run telecom firm informed the stock exchanges last week that it wouldn’t be able to pay interest due on a ₹2,480-crore loan. But that effectively meant telling the world that the government of India was either unable or unwilling to service its debt.
Markets were roiled last week when the government-run Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd, or MTNL, informed the stock exchanges that due to insufficient funds it wouldn’t be able to pay interest due on a ₹2,480-crore loan it had raised last year. The loan was for 10 years with a semi-annual coupon rate of 7.59%.