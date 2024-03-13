Much more private credit will be needed to feed India’s rapid economic expansion
Summary
- We must develop these sources because banks alone can’t satisfy India’s fast-growing appetite for credit.
India’s growth engines continue to power ahead, fuelled by government capital expenditure-led growth and strong services exports. India has the potential to become a $7 trillion economy by 2030. However, enhancing the capacity of private sector credit markets in India will be an important component of fulfilling this potential.