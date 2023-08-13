Muddled incentives can muddy RBI’s monetary policy objectives4 min read 13 Aug 2023, 10:01 PM IST
Misaligned liquidity control levers and banks incentivized to write off loans can make it harder for RBI to achieve its goals
In economics, incentives matter a lot. They lie at the heart of policymaking because people respond to them, motivated to act along certain predetermined pathways. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also uses a package of explicit and implicit incentives to persuade economic agents to act in a certain fashion so that the central bank can meet its price, economic growth and financial stability mandates. Unfortunately, the incentives embedded in the current version of monetary policy as well as in the banking regulatory framework seem to be sending out mixed signals.