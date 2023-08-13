Muddled incentives can muddy RBI’s monetary policy objectives

In the first instance, misplaced incentives have seemingly forced the central bank to resort to a battering-ram approach for managing surplus liquidity in the system. The recent surge in systemic liquidity—prompted by withdrawal of the ₹2,000 note and aided by government spending, RBI’s annual surplus transfer to the government and capital inflows—adds fuel to existing inflationary tendencies currently under pressure from elevated food prices. Consequently, RBI has been trying to suck out additional liquidity through repeated variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auctions—in which banks deposit funds with RBI for specified periods and rates, against the security of government bonds—but has been facing studied indifference and rejection from banks (see chart). Over nine auctions of varying tenors between 30 June and 28 July, banks submitted bids for only ₹5.696 trillion against a notified amount of ₹11.5 trillion, resulting in only 49.5% subscription. Stung by the rejection, RBI has now imposed an incremental cash reserve ratio (CRR) of 10% on the increase in net demand and time liabilities between 19 May and 29 July, which is expected to absorb an additional ₹1 trillion from the system.

