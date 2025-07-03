Rahul Jacob: A political shadow lengthens over London’s South Asian summer
Is the city’s famed multiculturalism—what Rushdie once described as a “melange, a hotchpotch, a bit of this and a bit of that”—at threat? Its cultural flourishes suggest not, but the UK’s indifferent leadership may make more space for anti-immigrant populism.
Earlier this summer, an unusual depiction of a zebra gifted to Mughal Emperor Jahangir drew attention to the Iranian artist Mansour, who had painted it. A white nephrite jade cup that was part of Shah Jahan’s collection and subtly embossed with his titles was also much remarked upon. A good bit of the exhibition was on loan from the Al Sabah royal family of Kuwait.