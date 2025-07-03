Rahul Jacob: A political shadow lengthens over London’s South Asian summer

This summer was also heralded by an unprecedentedly strong showing by Nigel Farage’s Reform Party in May, when it won 677 of about 1,600 seats it sought to fill in local council elections, eating into support for the Conservative Party but also the ruling Labour party. A YouGov survey last week showed that if parliamentary elections were held today, Reform would win the most seats but not an outright majority. This is an alarming prospect at many levels, given that this party was the most vociferous proponent of Brexit, which has led to a loss of the UK’s momentum in economic growth.