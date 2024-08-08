Opinion
A new regime in Dhaka: Let’s reboot India-Bangladesh relations
Summary
- While India has legitimate concerns of a potentially anti-India shift in Bangladesh, the ascent of Muhammad Yunus as the head of its interim government holds out the hope that New Delhi could reset ties on a durable new basis.
Every crisis comes twinned with opportunity—not just to solve the proximate problem, but also to effect a paradigm shift, away from the conditions that led to the crisis. So it is with Bangladesh.
