Mukesh Ambani has ensured that history won’t repeat itself in his empire

By charting out separate growth paths for his children, giving them clear charge of the businesses they run and by ensuring that they will be well supported by a cast of professionals to manage the day-to-day running of the businesses, Mukesh Ambani has ensured that there will be no repeating history
No, Mukesh Ambani is not opting for sanyas. Not yet, anyway. India’s – and Asia’s – richest businessman may have handed over the reins of his empire’s telecom and data business, Reliance Jio Infocomm, to his eldest son Akash, but this by no means signals his exit from the active management of his companies.
He not only continues to be the chairman and managing director of the mother ship, Reliance Industries Ltd., whose cash flows essentially underwrite the other diversifications but also is the chairman and MD of Jio Platforms, the holding company that controls all the group’s digital businesses and is majority-owned by Reliance Industries.
But by not only handing over the reins of Reliance Jio Infocomm to his eldest son Akash, who has taken over as its chairman and managing director, and stepping down from the board of the company, he has set a clear succession plan in motion.
Media reports suggest that Akash’s twin sister, Isha Ambani, currently a director on the board of the Reliance conglomerate’s retail arm, Reliance Retail Ventures, will also shortly be elevated to the top job in the retail business. And the youngest son Anant, who is on the boards of both Jio Platforms, the holding company that controls the digital business, as well as Reliance Retail Ventures, will reportedly be given the ‘O2C’ (oil to petrochemicals) business of the mother ship, Reliance Industries, as well as its new energy initiatives.
By charting out separate growth paths for his children, giving them clear charge of the businesses they run, and by ensuring that they will be well supported by a cast of professionals to manage the day-to-day running of the businesses, Mukesh Ambani has ensured that there will be no repeating history.
For, back in 2005, when his father, Dhirubhai Ambani, died suddenly, without leaving a will, a bitter succession battle had followed between Mukesh and his younger brother, Anil. The eventual settlement, brokered by their mother, but negotiated by several powerful bankers and politicians, saw the group’s assets divided more or less evenly between the two. Mukesh got the ‘legacy’ refining and petrochemicals business; Anil got the telecom, financial services and infrastructure companies.
The fortunes of the brothers diverged subsequently. Mukesh’s fortunes have seen a quantum growth, while the Anil Ambani Group companies are now worth just a fraction of their lifetime peak market capitalisation of over ₹1,65,000 crore.
As the Reliance saga shows, getting a legacy is only half the battle. Keeping it, and growing it, are entirely different challenges. Mukesh Ambani has ensured that history won’t repeat itself in his empire. But shareholders will wait to cheer. As they start out to begin managing companies their grandfather and father built, here’s wishing success to the Mukesh Ambani gen-next.