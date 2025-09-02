Andy Mukherjee: For Reliance, it’s all hands on deck as the group charts its future
The group has multiple plans that could mitigate geopolitical risks. Reliance’s global alliances, on display at its AGM last week, could play a significant role in weathering the storm raised by the US over Russian oil.
Asia’s richest tycoon has summoned all hands on deck to help him steer his $250 billion empire through the biggest geopolitical storm of its five decades as a public company. Friends and family answered Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s call. The CEOs of Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Walt Disney and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund showed up at Reliance Industries Ltd’s virtual annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday, together with he himself, his wife and three children.