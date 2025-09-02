However, the media business won’t be just about entertainment and commerce. New Delhi has long yearned for its own version of Qatar’s Al Jazeera, a tool to influence global opinion and signal India’s rise. Ambani is promising to step in to fulfil that ambition with news bureaus in major world capitals. This, too, is a message of support to New Delhi, which needs to find its way back into Washington’s strategic orbit even as it normalizes ties with Beijing. It’s also a timely move from a competitive standpoint. The rival Adani group’s legal troubles in the US are making it hard for it to beef up its international clout.