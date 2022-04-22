Mukesh Ambani vs Jeff Bezos again. This time, over cricket.

Ambani’s involvement with cricket extends beyond media rights. He also owns the Mumbai Indians, whose five title wins since the league began in 2008 have made it the most successful IPL team. The franchise gives Ambani the opportunity to introduce his children to the art of buying players on a budget, steeping them into the much bigger capital allocation decisions that await them as the 65-year-old gets ready to pass on the leadership of his empire to the next generation. Control of the team also qualifies the Indian businessman for the title of the richest sports team financier on earth. Depending on share prices, that crown keeps passing between him and Microsoft Corp.’s former CEO Steve Ballmer. The owner of Los Angeles Clippers, a professional basketball team, was Ambani’s classmate at Stanford University’s business school. (Both of them dropped out.)