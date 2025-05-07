Devina Mehra: Diversified or concentrated portfolio? It’s an easy choice
SummaryInvesting in stocks is a game of both luck and skill—and diversification assures the latter a larger role to play. Performance predictability goes up across large numbers and holding a wide range of equities reduces the element of luck.
If you talk to people who have read so-called investment gurus or at least summaries of their books, they will earnestly tell you that the way to outperform the market is to have a concentrated portfolio of so-called high conviction bets. The logic goes something like this: If you are buying a number of stocks for your fund or portfolio, then you are replicating the market. How then can you do better than it?