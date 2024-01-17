Multidimensional poverty: Can we eliminate it within a decade?
Summary
- A Niti Aayog report suggests India’s deprived will soon drop below a tenth of its population. As welfare schemes play a role in this progress, it can in theory be achieved with current tools. But we must track single-dimension poverty too.
Going by Niti Aayog’s latest assessment, India has made substantial gains in its fight against deprivation. Nearly 250 million people are found to have escaped multiple-count poverty in the nine years starting 2013-14, just before today’s administration took charge. On Monday, the government think-tank put out a paper on its multidimensional poverty index (MPI) showing a projected drop from 29.2% of our population that year to 11.3% in 2022-23, with data taken from National Family Health Surveys for its calculations. By Niti Aayog estimates, this ratio was 55.3% in 2005-06, but is now expected to go below 10% in 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the data “very encouraging" on X and said it reflected the government’s commitment to inclusive growth. Indeed, the Centre’s welfare measures have played a significant role in the drop. The index tracks a dozen indicators of deprivation clubbed under health, education and living standards, all of which are directly addressable. The government’s aim is to bring this metric of poverty down to 1%, although no target date has been set. That it finally looks achievable, however, is remarkable in itself.