Multidimensional poverty: Can we eliminate it within a decade?

Going by Niti Aayog’s latest assessment, India has made substantial gains in its fight against deprivation. Nearly 250 million people are found to have escaped multiple-count poverty in the nine years starting 2013-14, just before today’s administration took charge. On Monday, the government think-tank put out a paper on its multidimensional poverty index (MPI) showing a projected drop from 29.2% of our population that year to 11.3% in 2022-23, with data taken from National Family Health Surveys for its calculations. By Niti Aayog estimates, this ratio was 55.3% in 2005-06, but is now expected to go below 10% in 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the data “very encouraging" on X and said it reflected the government’s commitment to inclusive growth. Indeed, the Centre’s welfare measures have played a significant role in the drop. The index tracks a dozen indicators of deprivation clubbed under health, education and living standards, all of which are directly addressable. The government’s aim is to bring this metric of poverty down to 1%, although no target date has been set. That it finally looks achievable, however, is remarkable in itself.

Expanded welfare budgets afforded by economic expansion have combined with digital enablers—notably the ‘JAM’ trio of Jan Dhan accounts, Aadhaar identities and mobile phones—to allow alleviation at a vast scale with high efficiency. While food handouts and other measures require physical outreach, direct cash transfers have eased the coverage of various benefit schemes. Notably, leakages have fallen. As for recent times, while signs of a K-shaped recovery have been a worry, it’s a relief to note that acute deprivations have not worsened. The Niti Aayog’s index has a formula that echoes what the United Nations Development Programme uses for multidimensional poverty, with parameters that differ slightly. Since the central think-tank’s 12 counts include several that targeted programmes can move the needle on—like nutrition, child mortality, sanitation, housing and access to cooking fuel and bank accounts—an end to such poverty looks within reach because it’s mostly a matter of reaching out to those who are left behind.

In the past, India’s poverty measurement relied on consumption patterns, but that method was abruptly dropped some years ago after leaked national survey data pointed to a worsening. That weakly explained move exposed official data to charges of serving optical ends. To be sure, measuring poverty is a complex task and various statistical lenses are valid for what they aim to reveal. A multi-count index clearly captures a broader snapshot of how our have-nots live than, say, the World Bank’s global poverty-line mark, by which anyone living on less than $2.15 daily counts as poor. As this is barely ₹180, its bar seems too low to reveal Indian indigence. Yet, a sharp cut-off of a single count can offer clarity on the most basic aspect of subsistence. According to World Bank data, India’s poverty ratio fell from about 19% in 2015 to 11.9% in 2021. Since this tells us something vital about the means people have under their own agency, as distinct from state provisions, it makes sense for India to use both kinds of poverty trackers in conjunction. As for what we subsist on, consumption is even more elementary than income, so a revival of the old metric could give us a fuller view of a problem we should aim to end within a decade—even if the last haul is sure to prove the hardest.