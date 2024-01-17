Multidimensional poverty: Can we eliminate it within a decade?

In the past, India’s poverty measurement relied on consumption patterns, but that method was abruptly dropped some years ago after leaked national survey data pointed to a worsening. That weakly explained move exposed official data to charges of serving optical ends. To be sure, measuring poverty is a complex task and various statistical lenses are valid for what they aim to reveal. A multi-count index clearly captures a broader snapshot of how our have-nots live than, say, the World Bank’s global poverty-line mark, by which anyone living on less than $2.15 daily counts as poor. As this is barely ₹180, its bar seems too low to reveal Indian indigence. Yet, a sharp cut-off of a single count can offer clarity on the most basic aspect of subsistence. According to World Bank data, India’s poverty ratio fell from about 19% in 2015 to 11.9% in 2021. Since this tells us something vital about the means people have under their own agency, as distinct from state provisions, it makes sense for India to use both kinds of poverty trackers in conjunction. As for what we subsist on, consumption is even more elementary than income, so a revival of the old metric could give us a fuller view of a problem we should aim to end within a decade—even if the last haul is sure to prove the hardest.