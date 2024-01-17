Multidimensional poverty data reopens a great debate

In the light of many contrary indicators, even if cherry picked, the latest Niti Aayog estimates will be disputed for sure. The measurement of poverty in India is a heavily contested terrain. The first comprehensive and definitive study that gave estimates of it came not from the government but from a private source, the Gokhale Institute in Pune. That pioneering work of Professors V.M. Dandekar and N. Rath, published in 1971, was based on the calorie norm and set off a lively debate on concepts, methodology and estimates. Is the headcount ratio approach correct? Should we not also look at depth of poverty? Is it not incorrect to apply uniform calorie-requirement norms to all? Should we not look beyond food consumption? Some of these questions anticipate the development of multidimensional measures, now endorsed by the United Nations too. But the debate refused to die. There is a famous book edited by Nobel laureate Angus Deaton and published in 2005 called The Great Indian Poverty Debate. Since then, the debate has only got more strident. Even if you ignore shrill declamations from blinkered ideologues or political partisans, a consensus is elusive. Even the World Bank and International Monetary Fund estimates of Indian poverty differ by a wide margin of 10 percentage points. Maybe this is a case of the blind men and the elephant, and each person’s assessment is valid subject to their sensors.