Multilateral cooperation is vital to a global recovery from covid

The pandemic calls for a strong coordinated international response that rapidly expands access to tests, treatments and vaccines, recognizing extensive immunization as a global public good that must be available and affordable for all. In this regard, we fully support the unique global platform Access to Covid-19 Tools (Act) Accelerator, launched by the World Health Organization and G20 partners in April. In the longer term, we also need an independent and comprehensive evaluation of our response to draw all the lessons of this pandemic. The WHO has a central role to play.