Multilateral institutions are turning away from the poorest countries

Places such as Bangladesh and Pakistan do indeed need more windmills, electric buses and solar panels. But the fashion for climate dollars will squeeze out the finance that is most effective at poverty alleviation. Cheap money from the IDA lets indebted governments make crucial investments without sliding into fiscal chaos. Although the bank worries that some of the poorest countries might spend its funds irresponsibly, research shows that, for every increase in IDA loans equivalent to 1% of national income, a borrowing country’s GDP per person rises by 0.35% after a year. Its most effective funding is grants to the poorest countries. The best way to speed up poverty alleviation would be to reduce the price of the World Bank’s assistance, even it that means a smaller IDA overall.