The multilateral trading system under WTO rules needs our help—here’s what we should do

The setback to prospects of reform of the World Trade Organization (WTO) at its 14th Ministerial Conference (MC-14) in Yaoundé, Cameroon, needs to be seen in a particular context.
WTO members were not able to agree on a structured negotiating agenda for reform. Any multilateral agreement is a mutual exchange of policy space. If we want to trade, we cannot achieve a lot without conceding nothing.
Growing geopolitical fragmentation, declining trust among nations and a shift from consensual to flexible plurilateral approaches are some factors that explain the stasis. Members could not even agree to a ministerial declaration with an anodyne paragraph on the imperative of the WTO. While this is disappointing, it is not unprecedented, and it certainly does not mark the end of the WTO.