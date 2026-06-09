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The multilateral trading system under WTO rules needs our help—here’s what we should do

Pascal LamyShashi TharoorPradeep S. Mehta
5 min read9 Jun 2026, 02:00 PM IST
Since 1995, the World Trade Organization has endured as an organization whose members complain but cooperate, contest but co-exist.
Since 1995, the World Trade Organization has endured as an organization whose members complain but cooperate, contest but co-exist. (AFP)
Summary

The benefits of a fair, rules-based multilateral trade regime are evident in the economic prosperity it helps generate. The perils of protectionism and unilateralism are clear too. As trade principles get cast aside, people must recognize how it harms them.

Gift this article

The setback to prospects of reform of the World Trade Organization (WTO) at its 14th Ministerial Conference (MC-14) in Yaoundé, Cameroon, needs to be seen in a particular context.

The setback to prospects of reform of the World Trade Organization (WTO) at its 14th Ministerial Conference (MC-14) in Yaoundé, Cameroon, needs to be seen in a particular context.

WTO members were not able to agree on a structured negotiating agenda for reform. Any multilateral agreement is a mutual exchange of policy space. If we want to trade, we cannot achieve a lot without conceding nothing.

WTO members were not able to agree on a structured negotiating agenda for reform. Any multilateral agreement is a mutual exchange of policy space. If we want to trade, we cannot achieve a lot without conceding nothing.

Growing geopolitical fragmentation, declining trust among nations and a shift from consensual to flexible plurilateral approaches are some factors that explain the stasis. Members could not even agree to a ministerial declaration with an anodyne paragraph on the imperative of the WTO. While this is disappointing, it is not unprecedented, and it certainly does not mark the end of the WTO.

Till recently, there was divergence among WTO members on the contours of reform. This was particularly the case for systemic issues such as consensus-based decision making, its two-tier dispute settlement mechanism and the extent of special and differential treatment of WTO members based on their development status.

Also Read | The WTO isn’t working but sub-deals could offer us a way out

The WTO is now being tugged in different directions. Existing impasses remain and new fronts are being opened. Now there is divergence not only on the contours of reform, but also on what the fundamental architecture of the WTO system should be.

Underlying these normative considerations are systemic concerns of overcapacity and oversupply, and a shift from protectionism (protecting producers from foreign competition) to ‘precautionism’ (protecting citizens and consumers from a range of risks) in international trade.

Yet, economies such as China and India are dependent on international trade for economic growth. By extension, they are reliant on a well-functioning, rules-based multilateral trading system (MTS) as a global public good to underwrite trade stability and predictability.

Also Read | WTO talks: Multilateralism matters even more in a world of political flux

Regional and bilateral free trade agreements (FTAs) can complement the MTS, not substitute it. FTAs cannot insulate businesses and consumers against unpredictability in global trade in the same way a robust MTS can.

Innovative models are now under discussion, such as the proposed cooperation between the EU and economies of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement on Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). The effort here will be to establish bridges between these trading systems, such as through common rules of origin.

While welcome, such approaches remain second best to a functioning MTS. But this raises a question: what are the prospects of one in the prevailing environment?

The MC-14 saw a new approach of ‘operating within the impasse.’ A group of WTO members agreed upon interim arrangements to operationalize the Electronic Commerce Agreement, while saying that they will continue efforts towards its full incorporation into the WTO rulebook.

This indicates a shift in the approach of some members in favour of results-oriented progress, rather than continuing to grapple with seemingly irreconcilable positions.

In a well-functioning system, this would be rightly seen as circumvention and subversion. However, in the context of the WTO today, it is being seen as a sign of moving forward.

Also Read | India’s 2047 clock is ticking: act now to acquire war-shock resilience

The WTO is caught in a vicious cycle. As long as systemic issues cannot be resolved, limited progress will be achieved on substantial trade matters of interest to its members.

At the same time, the list of systemic issues seems to be expanding, taking energy away from finding a way forward on a core set of issues. One of the architects of the system is now acting as its very bulldozer.

While it is too early to conclude that the grand bargain represented by the WTO has failed, it is increasingly clear that the system is unlikely to go back to the form in which it began.

Since 1995, the WTO has endured as an organization whose members complain but cooperate, contest but co-exist. Institutionally, it has proven able to absorb setbacks before, but the present stalemate is one of its greatest tests of resilience and relevance yet.

At a time when the MTS finds itself under assault from all directions, we need to make a strong case for it. Its benefits include the predictability and stability it offers producers large and small as well as consumers around the world. Businesses and business chambers have been making a case for aspects of the WTO that are of commercial interest, but they need to do more to garner support for the WTO system at large.

Also Read | Why the latest WTO meeting was another nail in the coffin of multilateralism

Together, we need to foster a positive narrative around the enduring centrality of the WTO in the global trade architecture. Unless there is a conducive environment, there will be no political interest in meaningful WTO reform. To generate support, we must demystify and democratize discussions related to international trade and the organization. That international trade affects all of us should be the key message that goes out.

We also need to review the way the WTO operates to make it more efficient, speed up decision-making and make better use of its Secretariat’s high-quality resources.

This is the focus of a new CUTS initiative, ‘Trade, Not Just Aid,’ co-chaired and steered by the three of us. This outreach aims to take WTO reform related issues around the world, raising awareness about its indispensable role in the daily lives of people—who should know what is at stake.

There is a long road ahead if the WTO is to turn the corner. Our fervent plea is to not write off the MTS with the WTO at its core. For decades, we have seen first-hand the benefits of a freer, fairer, rules-based multilateral trade regime with the WTO at its centre. We have also seen the perils of protectionism and unilateralism.

Overall, we are at a critical juncture in the history of international trade policy. We cannot afford to be despondent. It is time to put the world back in the World Trade Organization.

The authors are, respectively, former director-general, World Trade Organization, former foreign minister of India, and secretary general of CUTS International.

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Topics

Meet the Author

Pascal Lamy

Shashi Tharoor

Pradeep S. Mehta

Pradeep S. Mehta (78) is the founder Secretary General of the Jaipur-based Consumer Unity & Trust SoRead more

ciety (CUTS International), a global economic policy research, advocacy and networking NGO established in 1983 in India, with centres in Nairobi, Lusaka, Hanoi, Accra, Geneva and Washington DC.<br><br>Currently he is a member of the WTO DG’s NGO Advisory Board for the third time. He also serves on the G20/B20’s Council on Africa’s Economic Integration. He has also served on the Indian government’s Board of Trade, Better Regulatory Advisory Group, Steering Committee on Ecomark, etc.<br><br>Mehta is a recipient of the M.R. Pai Award in 2007 and the SKOCH Excellence Award in 2021 for his dedication to promoting competition and consumer protection, and the Scindia School’s Madhav Award for Old Boy of Eminence in 2018.<br><br>In September 2023, he was conferred the prestigious Business World Social Impact Award. He has also been awarded an appointment as a Professor of Practice at the School of Humanities & Social Sciences in the JECRC University, Jaipur.<br><br>A prolific writer, gifted speaker, skilled trainer and organizer in the social science field, Mehta has been named one of the 30 most famous columnists in India by a leading newspaper in India.

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HomeOpinionViewsThe multilateral trading system under WTO rules needs our help—here’s what we should do

The multilateral trading system under WTO rules needs our help—here’s what we should do

Pascal LamyShashi TharoorPradeep S. Mehta
5 min read9 Jun 2026, 02:00 PM IST
Since 1995, the World Trade Organization has endured as an organization whose members complain but cooperate, contest but co-exist.
Since 1995, the World Trade Organization has endured as an organization whose members complain but cooperate, contest but co-exist. (AFP)
Summary

The benefits of a fair, rules-based multilateral trade regime are evident in the economic prosperity it helps generate. The perils of protectionism and unilateralism are clear too. As trade principles get cast aside, people must recognize how it harms them.

Gift this article

The setback to prospects of reform of the World Trade Organization (WTO) at its 14th Ministerial Conference (MC-14) in Yaoundé, Cameroon, needs to be seen in a particular context.

The setback to prospects of reform of the World Trade Organization (WTO) at its 14th Ministerial Conference (MC-14) in Yaoundé, Cameroon, needs to be seen in a particular context.

WTO members were not able to agree on a structured negotiating agenda for reform. Any multilateral agreement is a mutual exchange of policy space. If we want to trade, we cannot achieve a lot without conceding nothing.

WTO members were not able to agree on a structured negotiating agenda for reform. Any multilateral agreement is a mutual exchange of policy space. If we want to trade, we cannot achieve a lot without conceding nothing.

Growing geopolitical fragmentation, declining trust among nations and a shift from consensual to flexible plurilateral approaches are some factors that explain the stasis. Members could not even agree to a ministerial declaration with an anodyne paragraph on the imperative of the WTO. While this is disappointing, it is not unprecedented, and it certainly does not mark the end of the WTO.

Till recently, there was divergence among WTO members on the contours of reform. This was particularly the case for systemic issues such as consensus-based decision making, its two-tier dispute settlement mechanism and the extent of special and differential treatment of WTO members based on their development status.

Also Read | The WTO isn’t working but sub-deals could offer us a way out

The WTO is now being tugged in different directions. Existing impasses remain and new fronts are being opened. Now there is divergence not only on the contours of reform, but also on what the fundamental architecture of the WTO system should be.

Underlying these normative considerations are systemic concerns of overcapacity and oversupply, and a shift from protectionism (protecting producers from foreign competition) to ‘precautionism’ (protecting citizens and consumers from a range of risks) in international trade.

Yet, economies such as China and India are dependent on international trade for economic growth. By extension, they are reliant on a well-functioning, rules-based multilateral trading system (MTS) as a global public good to underwrite trade stability and predictability.

Also Read | WTO talks: Multilateralism matters even more in a world of political flux

Regional and bilateral free trade agreements (FTAs) can complement the MTS, not substitute it. FTAs cannot insulate businesses and consumers against unpredictability in global trade in the same way a robust MTS can.

Innovative models are now under discussion, such as the proposed cooperation between the EU and economies of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement on Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). The effort here will be to establish bridges between these trading systems, such as through common rules of origin.

While welcome, such approaches remain second best to a functioning MTS. But this raises a question: what are the prospects of one in the prevailing environment?

The MC-14 saw a new approach of ‘operating within the impasse.’ A group of WTO members agreed upon interim arrangements to operationalize the Electronic Commerce Agreement, while saying that they will continue efforts towards its full incorporation into the WTO rulebook.

This indicates a shift in the approach of some members in favour of results-oriented progress, rather than continuing to grapple with seemingly irreconcilable positions.

In a well-functioning system, this would be rightly seen as circumvention and subversion. However, in the context of the WTO today, it is being seen as a sign of moving forward.

Also Read | India’s 2047 clock is ticking: act now to acquire war-shock resilience

The WTO is caught in a vicious cycle. As long as systemic issues cannot be resolved, limited progress will be achieved on substantial trade matters of interest to its members.

At the same time, the list of systemic issues seems to be expanding, taking energy away from finding a way forward on a core set of issues. One of the architects of the system is now acting as its very bulldozer.

While it is too early to conclude that the grand bargain represented by the WTO has failed, it is increasingly clear that the system is unlikely to go back to the form in which it began.

Since 1995, the WTO has endured as an organization whose members complain but cooperate, contest but co-exist. Institutionally, it has proven able to absorb setbacks before, but the present stalemate is one of its greatest tests of resilience and relevance yet.

At a time when the MTS finds itself under assault from all directions, we need to make a strong case for it. Its benefits include the predictability and stability it offers producers large and small as well as consumers around the world. Businesses and business chambers have been making a case for aspects of the WTO that are of commercial interest, but they need to do more to garner support for the WTO system at large.

Also Read | Why the latest WTO meeting was another nail in the coffin of multilateralism

Together, we need to foster a positive narrative around the enduring centrality of the WTO in the global trade architecture. Unless there is a conducive environment, there will be no political interest in meaningful WTO reform. To generate support, we must demystify and democratize discussions related to international trade and the organization. That international trade affects all of us should be the key message that goes out.

We also need to review the way the WTO operates to make it more efficient, speed up decision-making and make better use of its Secretariat’s high-quality resources.

This is the focus of a new CUTS initiative, ‘Trade, Not Just Aid,’ co-chaired and steered by the three of us. This outreach aims to take WTO reform related issues around the world, raising awareness about its indispensable role in the daily lives of people—who should know what is at stake.

There is a long road ahead if the WTO is to turn the corner. Our fervent plea is to not write off the MTS with the WTO at its core. For decades, we have seen first-hand the benefits of a freer, fairer, rules-based multilateral trade regime with the WTO at its centre. We have also seen the perils of protectionism and unilateralism.

Overall, we are at a critical juncture in the history of international trade policy. We cannot afford to be despondent. It is time to put the world back in the World Trade Organization.

The authors are, respectively, former director-general, World Trade Organization, former foreign minister of India, and secretary general of CUTS International.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Pascal Lamy

Shashi Tharoor

Pradeep S. Mehta

Pradeep S. Mehta (78) is the founder Secretary General of the Jaipur-based Consumer Unity & Trust SoRead more

ciety (CUTS International), a global economic policy research, advocacy and networking NGO established in 1983 in India, with centres in Nairobi, Lusaka, Hanoi, Accra, Geneva and Washington DC.<br><br>Currently he is a member of the WTO DG’s NGO Advisory Board for the third time. He also serves on the G20/B20’s Council on Africa’s Economic Integration. He has also served on the Indian government’s Board of Trade, Better Regulatory Advisory Group, Steering Committee on Ecomark, etc.<br><br>Mehta is a recipient of the M.R. Pai Award in 2007 and the SKOCH Excellence Award in 2021 for his dedication to promoting competition and consumer protection, and the Scindia School’s Madhav Award for Old Boy of Eminence in 2018.<br><br>In September 2023, he was conferred the prestigious Business World Social Impact Award. He has also been awarded an appointment as a Professor of Practice at the School of Humanities & Social Sciences in the JECRC University, Jaipur.<br><br>A prolific writer, gifted speaker, skilled trainer and organizer in the social science field, Mehta has been named one of the 30 most famous columnists in India by a leading newspaper in India.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsThe multilateral trading system under WTO rules needs our help—here’s what we should do
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