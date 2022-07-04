It has been over two decades since social media first made inroads into our lives, connecting us with high school buddies and cheerfully de- privatizing lifestyles. Over the years, the impact of social media on our day-to-day lives has been nothing short of phenomenal, with global internet users spending an average of 2 hours and 27 minutes on social media platforms per day, making it a powerful medium of expression in the digital age. Talking specifically about India, 658 million was the number of internet users in the country at last count in 2022, which is roughly 47% of the country’s entire population.

Even as expression has gone online, establishing a digital connect among (mostly) English speakers from across the world, the need to freely express ourselves in a language closest to us—that is, our mother tongue—remains largely unfulfilled. It is a given that people express themselves best in their native language. Users are found to seek experiences on social media that let them engage with individuals who speak the same language, and interact with their others of the same linguistic community on topics of regional, local or national importance, without the need to have their messages translated into English. The journey of exploring, communicating and expressing is best achieved in a user’s native language.

However, despite their global reach, well-known social media platforms have largely remained beyond the scope of internet users who speak one or more native languages. This includes 80% of the world and 90% of the population in India that speaks a native language. Individuals who are not proficient in English but are tech-savvy, and who otherwise leverage the internet to shop or transact, hesitate to join social platforms where conversations and self expression is largely English-driven. Native speakers often feel alienated on platforms that were designed in the West for English-speaking users.

To harness social media for the public good, it is imperative to empower all users of the internet—whether they speak English or any other language. This is especially true for India, where nine out of every 10 new internet users speak a native language. Therefore, platforms engineered for multi-lingual conversations are the need of the hour.

A language-first approach to drive empowerment: Language should no longer be a barrier in a world being transformed by digital tools. And self expression, which is inherent to us as humans, cannot be the special privilege of English-speakers.

A world that speaks multiple languages needs social platforms that enable every person to freely express themselves on any topic of choice, and do so in a language of comfort. Internet users who were thus far reluctant to experience social media on account of the English-centric design of global platforms, should feel empowered to explore the domain, interact and hold meaningful conversations with like-minded individuals, as well as with users who speak different languages.

The enablement of expression in a native language is therefore a crucial aspect of mass digital empowerment. Equally important is to facilitate seamless interactions between speakers of two distinct languages. Social media should thus evolve into a channel that brings together people from across cultures, bridges various language divides, and acts as a greater leveller for all forms of digital conversations.

This is especially important in India, where people from different geographical and linguistic backgrounds might wish to connect with one another to drive conversations on various topics of common interest. A native Punjabi or Gujarati speaker might want to engage with a Tamil or Telugu speaker to discuss cricket or movies, or just to celebrate a festival, or simply to explore new fields and connect with others.

Thus, features that enable real-time translation between native languages, allowing creators and users to create and consume content in their respective mother tongues, could spark a fresh wave of excitement and take digital empowerment to a whole new level. Such features can also induce user gratification and increase the time that is spent on social media platforms.

Technology for inclusion: India is well known for its linguistic diversity. In a country that speaks as many as 22 official languages and over 6, 000 different dialects, innovative language-driven products that offer an immersive and hyperlocal experience are clearly the way to go.

The country needs a digital world where every internet user feels truly empowered to freely explore, express and converse. Backed by disruptive technologies like natural language processing (NLP), which decode human language, products that understand the nuances and ethos of multi-lingual and multi-cultural societies are set to take shape in India and offer solutions that can be adapted for use anywhere else in the non-English speaking world.

An inclusive approach taken by multi-lingual social media platforms from India can champion digital empowerment and democratize the voice of billions in this ‘techade’.

Aprameya Radhakrishna is co-founder and chief executive officer, Koo