Multilingual social media could catalyse digital inclusion in India4 min read . Updated: 04 Jul 2022, 09:33 PM IST
A country of our linguistic diversity would be served well by platforms designed especially for this
It has been over two decades since social media first made inroads into our lives, connecting us with high school buddies and cheerfully de- privatizing lifestyles. Over the years, the impact of social media on our day-to-day lives has been nothing short of phenomenal, with global internet users spending an average of 2 hours and 27 minutes on social media platforms per day, making it a powerful medium of expression in the digital age. Talking specifically about India, 658 million was the number of internet users in the country at last count in 2022, which is roughly 47% of the country’s entire population.