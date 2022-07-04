Multilingual social media could catalyse digital inclusion in India

Even as expression has gone online, establishing a digital connect among (mostly) English speakers from across the world, the need to freely express ourselves in a language closest to us—that is, our mother tongue—remains largely unfulfilled. It is a given that people express themselves best in their native language. Users are found to seek experiences on social media that let them engage with individuals who speak the same language, and interact with their others of the same linguistic community on topics of regional, local or national importance, without the need to have their messages translated into English. The journey of exploring, communicating and expressing is best achieved in a user’s native language.