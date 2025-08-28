A final boarding call for India’s demographic dividend
Our status as the world’s top demographic superpower has spelt a loss of anonymity that calls upon us to carry greater responsibility on trips abroad than we can pack in a cabin bag. The world must see us as explorers, not invaders.
The flight from Mumbai to Bangkok was not what I expected. For one, it was an IndiGo flight—technically an international leg, but it felt like a Mumbai-to-Delhi hop. Same cabin crew uniforms, same boarding announcements, same scramble for overhead cabinet space. For another, the cabin was overwhelmingly Indian—and I don’t mean ‘slightly more.’ The ratio was highly skewed.