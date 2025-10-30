Lorincz’s story unfolded in Florida, not Mumbai, but her mindset is hauntingly familiar. The enemy, in her eyes, was not a stranger, but proximity. The children she called the police on were the same ones she saw everyday. The tragedy lay in that inversion: neighbours as threats, not ties. Sociologists call this the ‘privatisation of the commons.’ When every space is owned, rented or restricted, we lose the idea of shared ownership and the sense that a lane ‘belongs to us all.’