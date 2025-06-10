Mint Quick Edit | Mumbai local train safety: On track at last
The city’s suburban rail network has long been typified by overpacked trains with passengers bulging out of open doors. It’s a relief that the Indian Railways is moving to consign this gulp-inducing practice to history.
Mumbai’s gleaming skyline puts it in the league of the world’s most iconic business districts. Yet, its image of overcrowding, captured by the sight of its suburban trains, endures. Over-packed carriages with passengers hanging out of open doors in moving trains have become synonymous with the city, with people identifying such pictures as Mumbai’s without batting an eyelid.