India’s growth and urban planning: On different planets
Every monsoon is a reminder of the divergence between what urban residents need and the infrastructure being built. How come the effects of climate change don’t seem to figure in these plans?
Metro stations in Athens are like archaeological museums, featuring pottery shards and other artefacts discovered during excavations. Moscow’s subway stops are like art galleries, grandiose and distinctive, adorned with ornate chandeliers and striking murals. Mumbai’s recently inaugurated mid-town metro station, in contrast, turned into a water-world on 26 May, with the season’s first downpour flooding its concourse and platforms.