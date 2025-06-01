India’s growth and urban planning: On different planets

Worse, they are not covered by any labour laws and usually do not have any rights. In the triangulation between various interest groups in an urban settlement—the entrepreneurial class and those employed in the formal sector, the political class, bureaucrats, municipal authorities and real estate developers—this section usually gets the short end of the stick. With little or no access to water, waste collection mechanisms, modern sanitation systems or health facilities, this cohort suffers the harshest impact of climate change and extreme weather events. Yet, the country’s big-budget urban build-up seems to ignore their needs.