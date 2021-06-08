Mumbai real estate sector poised for a strong recovery

Mumbai’s status as a prime commercial office market is further demonstrated by leasing activity in recent quarters. For instance, in Q1 2021, Mumbai accounted for nearly a quarter of pan-India leasing, the highest across the top 7 cities, and clocked a 34% growth on a quarterly basis. The city continues to attract the largest global banks, insurance and IT/ITES firms because of its highly skilled, varied talent pool and is home to around 11% of global capability centres (GCCs). Even in a pandemic year, large office lease deals have been closed with marquee tenants such as Blackrock, Maersk and Citius with pre-commitments by Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan Chase remaining firmly in place. The city continues to attract a large chunk of pan-India private equity investments given the robust fundamentals and the strength of its commercial real estate. Out of the three listed office REITs, two are headquartered in Mumbai (Mindspace Business Parks, Brookfield) with rental collections of around 99% despite the pandemic. Going forward, Tesla’s planned entry into Mumbai with an office at the Lower Parel-Worli business district will be another feather in the city’s already decorated cap.

