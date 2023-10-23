Mumbai's pollution gets less attention than Delhi’s; it’s no less complicated

Mumbai's air quality index (AQI) sharply rose from 113 on 17 October to 143 two days later. Despite being labeled "moderate," the poor air, combined with October heat and post-monsoon humidity, has led to health complications for many.

The autobiography recounts Borwankar's resistance to transferring a police-owned land parcel to a Mumbai developer. This deal was initiated under her predecessor, Satyapal Singh, who subsequently went on to become a Member of Parliament for the Bharatiya Janata Party. Borwankar was expected to formalise the sale and hand over the land, but she pushed back on grounds that the auction process followed for the sale was flawed. Predictably, this did not go down well with the political class and Borwankar’s career prospects suffered.

This incident underscores Mumbai's issues with its political guardians. The megapolis is notorious for the powerful nexus that has developed between the builders, politicians, bureaucrats and the underworld. Builders have become virtual overlords of the city with politicians handing over public land at throw-away prices, bending rules to provide concessions, issuing government orders at midnight to dodge public scrutiny and occasionally even partnering them in large deals. Mumbai’s builder lobby has been wielding an oversized influence on campaign finance for some decades now, with multiple favours granted as quid pro quo. -

The list of favours and concessions usually peaks before election time. This is the key to the noxious AQI in Mumbai over the past few days. Elections to the Maharashtra state assembly are expected to be held in 2024, either alongside the general elections also scheduled for 2024 or sometime during the second half of the year. This has a direct link to frenetic construction activity that has engulfed the city over the past month, especially once the monsoon season came to an end.

Stung by the criticism and the unusual decline in the city’s air quality, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) finally stirred into action and announced a slew of measures to control air pollution. BMC commissioner and administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal also revealed that construction was in progress at an astounding 6,000 sites – yes, you read that right -- in the city!

When added to vehicular traffic, emission from the oil refinery and chemical plants at the city’s fringes and construction activity for the city’s new rapid mass transport system, the fall-out from these staggering large number of under-construction sites – 6,000 to re-emphasise – has caused a spike in particulate matter in the air. While there is no clarity or official explanation forthcoming on how such a large number of construction projects were allowed to proceed in the city, it was also revealed that most of these projects had failed to follow the standard operating procedure, which involves construction behind, first, an iron curtain followed by a cladding of jute or green cloth to capture dust particles.

This exemplifies how the Mumbai builder lobby is able to exercise undue influence and manages to skirt rules and regulations. The BMC, the country’s richest municipal corporation, is currently caught in a political dogfight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the two Shiv Sena factions as well as the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party. As things stand, the BMC’s elections have been postponed indefinitely, after the term of the last round of corporators expired last year. Consequently, the civic body has been under an administrator’s rule, Chahal, for more than 18 months now, the longest in its 150-year history. In such a situation, the administrator is forced to take orders directly from the government rather than the body of locally elected corporators.

This has led to direct political interference in the BMC’s normal working, with orders coming from the three parties sharing power in the state: BJP, the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar led break-away NCP group. In addition, some BJP legislators have now chosen the BMC headquarters as their offices.

The three-cornered Maharashtra government has appointed BJP legislator from Mumbai, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, as the guardian minister for Mumbai suburbs. Lodha was recently granted office space in the BMC headquarters even as representatives from other political parties have been denied any physical foothold in the municipal office. Ironically, the minister’s son Abhishek Lodha is the chief executive of the real estate company Lodha Group. Though no direct wrongdoing is implied, the arrangement raises eyebrows.

The AQI problem may abate with the BMC taking rear-guard action by spraying water across the city, tightening construction rules and ensuring adherence to existing regulations. Yet, this will likely be only temporary. The underhand and opaque nature of India's election financing will ensure that the builder-politician nexus stays alive, especially with both parties ensuring that Mumbai's real estate prices remain artificially elevated.