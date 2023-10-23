This exemplifies how the Mumbai builder lobby is able to exercise undue influence and manages to skirt rules and regulations. The BMC, the country’s richest municipal corporation, is currently caught in a political dogfight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the two Shiv Sena factions as well as the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party. As things stand, the BMC’s elections have been postponed indefinitely, after the term of the last round of corporators expired last year. Consequently, the civic body has been under an administrator’s rule, Chahal, for more than 18 months now, the longest in its 150-year history. In such a situation, the administrator is forced to take orders directly from the government rather than the body of locally elected corporators.