Warped priorities: What Mumbai’s suburban railway commuter deaths say about India's development dreams
A recent train accident near Thane, which killed four people and injured eight, highlights the dangers of Mumbai's ageing suburban railway system. Despite known safety solutions, improvements are neglected, revealing a troubling apathy towards the safety of the city's working class.
On 9 June, 12 commuters fell off a suburban train near Thane as it jerked and swayed while navigating sharp curves. Four of them died, while the rest were severely injured. They were the latest victims of Mumbai’s ageing and immensely overcrowded suburban railway network, an essential but deadly lifeline for the city’s working class.